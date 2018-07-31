USA Today Sports

Kentucky football coach retires as practices start after suffering stroke

A  Kentucky high school football coach has resigned after suffering a mild stroke just days before his program was to kick off summer practices.

As reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Paducah Tilghman football coach Steve Duncan resigned Friday, citing sudden health issues for his departure.

WPSD-TV in Paducah had further details about Duncan’s condition:

“I had a stroke on Monday, and a follow up visit with a neurologist,” Duncan told WPSD. “I have some issues from the stroke and I am not at my best. I need to, according to him, take care of some stress. I am going to have to retire medically.”

Duncan spent only one season in Paducah, though he had previously served as the head coach at Murray High School for five years. His initial run as a head coach was more successful, with two Class 2A state semifinal runs in the playoffs during his five seasons in Murray. Tilghman finished the 2017 season at 5-7.

According to WPSD, Tilghman assistant Jonathan Smith has agreed to step in as head coach for the 2018 season.

