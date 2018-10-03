Kentucky high school hoops star Zion Harmon awaits word on eligibility

Zion Harmon’s quest to play basketball this season at Marshall County High School reached another milestone Friday when his eligibility appeal was heard by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

Larry Vaught of VaughtsViews.com first reported the hearing. Harmon shared news about the hearing via Twitter.

“They investigated [my] whole life since fifth grade,” Harmon wrote. “Two percent of the whole hour was about Bylaw 6. They were trying to prove I was recruited all my life. Hopefully we will know something soon.”

The KHSAA does not comment on eligibility cases, but Vaught reported it “can take up to two weeks” for the KHSAA to announce its decision.

Harmon, a 5-foot-10 guard, is one of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2021. Marshall County would be his fourth high school program in as many seasons, as he played at Antioch (Tennessee) Lighthouse Christian as a seventh-grader, Bowling Green as an eighth-grader (winning a state title) and Adair County as a freshman.

Harmon averaged 32.7 pointer per game and earned first-team Courier Journal All-State honors last season at Adair County before announcing in June that he was transferring to Marshall County.

In August, the KHSAA ruled Harmon ineligible for the 2018-19 season. Mike Harmon, Zion’s father, said his son was ruled ineligible because of the KHSAA’s Bylaw 6, which states all varsity athletes must sit out one year after transferring.

