Kentucky HS hoops star TaZiah Jenks adds college offers as she looks to add strength

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – The Mercy Academy Jaguars need to become stronger as a team. Junior wing TaZiah Jenks needs to do so individually, too, for Kentucky’s top-ranked girls basketball team.

“I’ve got to get stonger,” Jenks admitted Thursday following the Jaguars’ 72-57 road loss to No. 6 Elizabethtown.

Jenks is up to six college offers and believes more will come if she can add more core strength to her lanky 6-foot-1 frame. That should come as her growth spurt has slowed.

“I think I’ve stopped growing,” the 16-year-old Jenks said. “I started to get tall freshman year. Eighth-grade year I was still short (5-8). I shot up freshman year.”

Dayton recently became the third NCAA Division I program from Ohio to offer Jenks, joining Xavier and Cincinnati. She also holds offer from Marshall, Western Kentucky and Bellarmine.

Jenks has had phone calls with Kentucky, Louisville, Saint Louis and Minnesota.

Mercy coach Keith Baisch, who has other potential Division I recruits in guards Regan Berger and Hope Sivori, was quick to point out a pair of Jenks’ best attributes.

“Just her athletic ability, and she’s a great kid. Those two things right there,” Baisch said. “She’s a good teammate, she’s a great kid and like I’ve said, she can play. She can play at any level.”

Read the rest of the story in the Louisville Courier-Journal