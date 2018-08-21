Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Kenyon Green, Atascocita

Kenyon Green
School: Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-4
Weight: 320
College: Texas A&M
Green is big and physical and has active legs that often results in him driving would-be defenders into the ground.
School: Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-4
Weight: 320
College: Texas A&M
Green is big and physical and has active legs that often results in him driving would-be defenders into the ground.
Check out the inaugural Chosen 25 Football Recruiting Rankings
Like any kid playing baseball, all Big Al wants to do is hit dingers.
The next sanctioned high school sport in Arizona could be eSports.