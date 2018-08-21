Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Kenyon Green, Atascocita

USA Today Sports

Kenyon Green

School: Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-4
Weight: 320
College: Texas A&M

Green is big and physical and has active legs that often results in him driving would-be defenders into the ground.

