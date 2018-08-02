Watch Kevin Durant tutor Chosen 25 No. 1 recruit Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony has everything a high school senior could want. He’s the son of an NBA star turned TV presenter. He’s gets to spend an inordinate amount of his time playing the game he and his father love, and now he’s even the top-ranked hoops prospect in the USA TODAY Chosen 25.

As it turns out, elite performance has its benefits, including tutoring from some of the world’s best.

At the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, back-to-back NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was taking in games when he decided to pull aside Anthony and give him some pointers.

The advice is priceless, and speaks to Durant’s sense of selflessness when it comes to helping talented younger players improve. Durant has no immediate clear connection to Anthony, and Anthony has plenty of coaches who can advise them.

But none of those coaches have the credibility of an NBA Finals MVP, an NBA MVP who knows how relying on a mid-range shot can save enough energy to take over a game when it really counts.

That kind of advice, first-hand, is priceless. And it’s yet another advantage for Anthony, a can’t miss kid for whom the path to future basketball stardom keeps getting clearer and clearer.