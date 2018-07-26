Butler commit Khalif Battle threw down an insane 360 dunk before an AAU game

Layup lines are often the easiest and best place for a player to flex his most aggressive and impressive feats of athleticism. Dunks, elaborate jelly fam layups. Everything is fair game.

Still, what four-star Butler commit Khalif Battle threw down in a recent layup line before an AAU game is another matter entirely.

This is Battle at the Made Summer Showcase. If you think anyone wanted to try and defend him after this dunk, you’re out of your mind.

Battle is the younger brother of Syracuse guard Tyus Battle, who recently entered the NBA Draft before pulling back out and returning to Syracuse. The pair could overlap for a year at the college level if Battle plays as a senior, though for now he’s focused on the Orange and his explosive little bro is trained on his senior year at Trenton Catholic Academy.

Now, if Battle can throw down that dunk during game, well, we don’t even know what we’d do.