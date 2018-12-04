Former NBA star Kobe Bryant to help form MAMBA Sports Academy

A southern California academy for youth, amateur and elite athletes will be getting a piece of the Mamba treatment.

The Sports Academy announced a partnership with former NBA star Kobe Bryant to re-brand and form the MAMBA Sports Academy, which will provide “holistic athletic training” to athletes.

Training methods will include body, performance and mind, the press release said.

“We look forward to how Kobe’s involvement will move us forward in the areas of on-site training, digital cognitive training, content creation, investments and charitable endeavors,” CEO and founder Chad Faulkner said in a press release.

Bryant saw the work of the academy first-hand as a girls basketball coach.

“Sports Academy has perfected the art and science of athletic training, from elite players to young kids getting started,” Bryant said in a statement. “At MAMBA Sports Academy, we will focus on offering a premium experience on proper training for young athletes, and infuse a little ‘Mamba Mentality’ into their programs.”

The operation will focus on three specific areas: physical training academies, a sports-focused venture lab and a charity foundation called the MAMBA Sports Foundation.

Currently, the Sports Academy consists of courts and fields for several different sports, a sports medicine and physical therapy practice and a cognitive training lab, among other features.

More than 50,000 athletes use the facilities.

Sports Academy has also given back to the community, including using its space as a refuge for more than 3,500 affected families during the Woolsey fires and collecting more than $20,000 worth of donated items for firefighters and volunteers.

The re-branding with Bryant is scheduled to be complete in January 2019 as preliminary talks to open additional facilities has begun.

“His ‘Mamba Mentality’ philosophy will no doubt have a major impact on the development of the next generation of athletes,” Faulkner said.