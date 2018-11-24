With the additions of Kobe and Jalen Johnson, all eyes are on Nicolet

With his basketball team tucked into the gym at Nicolet (Glendale, Wis.) High School, Allan Hanson wastes no time ratcheting up the intensity at practice.

Many are eyeing the Knights as the Division 2 state championship favorite, but during the opening moments of a practice over a week before its first game, Nicolet is more concerned about watching its layups go through the net.

With two pairs of scorers and rebounders going at once, the team has two minutes to make 40 left-handed layups. If they come up short, they have to do it over. If they fail to reach 40 again, they keep going back until they hit 40. Sweet-talking the coaching staff won’t work. If a player misses a few layups, he’s on the baseline running gassers.

“We come in and we practice like we have a target on our backs,” Knights junior Jalen Johnson said. “Every game we play, we’re going to get every team’s best game. It’s high intensity. We’ve got to bring it because teams aren’t going to be playing around with us this year.”

Eyes on Nicolet