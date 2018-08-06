USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving showed up for NY vs. NY at Rucker Park, then Cole Anthony showed out

Chosen 25 top prospect Cole Anthony starred at the NY vs. NY showcase Photo: @overtime/Twitter Photo: @overtime/Twitter

Kyrie Irving showed up for NY vs. NY at Rucker Park, then Cole Anthony showed out

Boys Basketball

Kyrie Irving showed up for NY vs. NY at Rucker Park, then Cole Anthony showed out

Cole Anthony is the top prospect in the USA TODAY Chosen 25, and wherever he goes, he attracts a crowd. On Sunday, that crowd just so happened to include one of the best point guards on the planet.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving made an unannounced appearance at Rucker Park, where Anthony and a host of other top rising juniors and seniors were taking part in the NY vs. NY final. He arrived like the celebrity he is, escorted by bodyguards, then took his seat courtside and was an animated presence throughout the game.

Here’s Irving’s arrival:

And here’s Irving reacting to what happened next, as Anthony showed just why he’s an even-more hyped prospect than his famous father (Greg Anthony) once was:

Incredibly, that wasn’t necessarily Anthony’s best highlight from the game, either. Just check out this unbelievable block on the baseline:

It’s clear that Irving was impressed. He should be, as should everyone. Anthony is a rare talent, so rare that he might just end up as the first-ever No. 1 recruit in the Chosen 25.

, , , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2M1vWnD
Kyrie Irving showed up for NY vs. NY at Rucker Park, then Cole Anthony showed out
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.