Kyrie Irving showed up for NY vs. NY at Rucker Park, then Cole Anthony showed out

Cole Anthony is the top prospect in the USA TODAY Chosen 25, and wherever he goes, he attracts a crowd. On Sunday, that crowd just so happened to include one of the best point guards on the planet.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving made an unannounced appearance at Rucker Park, where Anthony and a host of other top rising juniors and seniors were taking part in the NY vs. NY final. He arrived like the celebrity he is, escorted by bodyguards, then took his seat courtside and was an animated presence throughout the game.

Here’s Irving’s arrival:

And here’s Irving reacting to what happened next, as Anthony showed just why he’s an even-more hyped prospect than his famous father (Greg Anthony) once was:

Incredibly, that wasn’t necessarily Anthony’s best highlight from the game, either. Just check out this unbelievable block on the baseline:

It’s clear that Irving was impressed. He should be, as should everyone. Anthony is a rare talent, so rare that he might just end up as the first-ever No. 1 recruit in the Chosen 25.