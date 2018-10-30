L.A. HS football players facing possible playoff suspension for leaving sideline during fight

A group of Carson (Calif.) High School football players could be facing a one-game suspension for leaving the sideline during a fight in the team’s most recent game. And that game where they’re facing a suspension would be the team’s sectional playoff game.

Getting a little chippy at the Narbonne and Carson game pic.twitter.com/bhbAjAoF9x — Jerry Guardado 🎃 (@Jerry_Guardado) October 27, 2018

The game continued, but for Carson the damage may have been done. Because players left the sideline, that leaves them at risk of a one-game suspension. And that suspension would rule them out of Carson’s City Section playoff game against Garfield High School (Los Angeles) on November 9.

Per the Times’ Eric Sondheimer, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre has the ultimate say in which players, if any, face suspensions for rushing off the sidelines.

If any do, it will clearly be both a disappointing development in Carson’s playoff hopes and, potentially, a stark end to their season.