La. football power fires head coach over state title game sideline passes

Of all the reasons to fire a high-achieving coach, the one being cited for the end of the Drey Trosclair at Ascension Catholic (La.) are pretty absurd … on all sides.

According to Baton Rouge CBS affiliate WAFB and the Baton Rouge Advocate, Trosclair was asked to step down after a flap between himself and the Diocese of Baton Rouge, which runs the school, related to sideline passes for the team’s second-consecutive state title appearance at the Superdome.

What it boils down to is this: Trosclair wanted to get sideline passes for his father, brother and other major donors to the program. When his initial state championship game access pass request was declined, the coach submitted a shorter list that pared out the program’s boosters, but still found a way to get them the passes himself.

The administrators received complaints, Trosclair said, and told him they had been embarrassed and felt betrayed.

That was apparently the rather large straw that broke the camel’s back, with administrators already upset with Trosclair’s willingness to, “run up the score” against overmatched opponents.

Both complaints essentially boiled down to concerns about how the 28-year-old Trosclair’s priorities for building the program’s reputation and infrastructure clashed with the school’s mission of, “honor, truth and loyalty in our school community.”

The larger question, of course, is whether Parker deserves that level of skepticism. Sure, his team had a knack for occasionally running up the score, though those score lines were the product of wildly overmatched opponents, as Trosclair traditionally withheld his own starters once a game was beyond question. Trosclair ran up a number of blowouts early in the season, but then had every game remain close down the stretch and into the playoffs, where the Bulldogs were eventually blown out by Lafayette Christian Academy in the final.

The most disappointing part of Trosclair’s ouster may be that he didn’t get a chance to tell his players that he was leaving himself, and was forced to leave a simple message on the Ascension locker room white board.

“…I hate that I had no say in it. But life isn’t fair. And this brings adversity into my life and into yours,” Trosclair’s message said, according to the Advocate. “How you deal with the adversity makes you the men that you are and the men that you will become.”

Trosclair leaves his post with a combined record of 25-3 across the 2017 and 2018 seasons, both of which ended in the state championship game losses, after winning just nine combined games in his first two seasons.