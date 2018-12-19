La Lumiere (IN) in top five, two newcomers emerge in the first weekly Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

Just a few weeks into the high school basketball season and already a top five team has taken a slight dive.

DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.) fell to No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 73-67 at the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest last week, subsequently dropping the Stags from No. 5 to No. 7.

FULL RANKINGS: SUPER 25 BOYS BASKETBALL

That vaulted La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) to No. 5; No.1 Montverde (Fla.) Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) round out the top five.

There are two newcomers to the Super 25, No. 23 Mansfield (Texas) Timberview High School, which has raced out of the gates at 15-0, and No. 25 Carmel Christian High School (Matthews, N.C.), which sits at 14-0.

RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

Memphis (Tenn.) East High School and Norcross (Ga.) High School, which have two and three losses respectively, dropped out of the Super 25 this week.