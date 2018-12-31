La Lumiere (Ind.) remains on top, Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.) debuts in new Super 25

There wasn’t much movement with multiple teams taking off over the holiday break; no team in the top 12 lost their standing.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Basketball, Week 4

That means La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) remains the No. 1 team in the country, followed by McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.), DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.), Montverde (Fla.) Academy and Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.) to round out the top five.

There were four newcomers in this week’s Super 25, starting with Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.), which checks in at No. 20 after winning the prestigious Chick-fil-A Classic.

South Central High School (Winterville, N.C.) moves in at No. 23 after taking Ranney School down to the wire in the prestigious John Wall Holiday Invitational title game.

Huntington (W.Va.) Prep earned the No. 24 spot with its strong play of late, as has No. 25 Vashon High School (St. Louis, Mo.).

Expect major shifts in the rankings as we head into the new year with several marquee matchups in prestigious events like the Cancer Research Classic and the Spalding Hoophall Classic.