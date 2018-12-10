Lakeland (Fla.) debuts in Week 18 Super 25 Football Rankings

Our Week 18 Super 25 Football Rankings are out, and we’ve got another Top-10 shakeup after two teams took upset losses over the weekend.

Long-time Florida powerhouse Lakeland delivered a stunner to another Sunshine State juggernaut, Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas, in the state 7A state final for the Dreadnaughts’ seventh state championship since 1986 — and first since 2006. Junior running back Demarkcus Bowman, one of the nation’s top Class of 2020 running backs, was the catalyst for the upset, carrying 22 times for 211 yards and scoring the game’s first touchdown, an 80-yard run.

With that win, Lakeland makes its season debut in the Super 25, coming in at No. 25. Aquinas, which has hung in the top 10 most of this season, drops from No. 7 to all the way out of the poll.

Elsewhere, another highly-ranked power took a loss — No. 6 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), which lost to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) in the CIF Open Division championship game. With the loss, the Spartans fall seven spots to No. 13, while the Monarchs move up one spot to No. 2.

Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) is the other big mover, jumping up five spots to No. 12 after beating T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.) for its third straight 5A state title. And with it begins an honest discussion — is this the Palmetto State’s best team ever? The Silver Foxes have a solid case. They outscored the competition 771-131 on the season with five shutouts, averaging just a hair under 60 points per game.

Another high-scoring team is on the rise, too. Folsom (Calif.) jumps up three spots this week, to No. 19, after beating Fresno Central by an absurd score of 84-46 in the CIF Division 1-AA NorCal Final.

Allen (Texas) remains the No. 1 team in the land for the third straight week, followed by a top five of the aforementioned Monarchs, No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).