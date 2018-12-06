LaMelo Ball, 2020 stars, Mobley bros: 5 things to watch at Hoophall West

Hoophall West is upon us.

Some of the top high school basketball players in the country are traveling to Arizona for 16 games in just three days.

The games will take place on Dec. 6-8 at Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Take a look at five of the top storylines to watch:

LaMelo Ball vs. Bella Vista Prep guards

No need to go over the credentials of SPIRE Institute (Geneva, Ohio) guard LaMelo Ball.

Son of LaVar and brother of NBA player Lonzo, Ball’s presence has made schools back away from playing against the team, citing his professional experience in Lithuania.

Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) is more than willing to accept the challenge.

Terry Armstrong, a four-star guard committed to Arizona, is the No. 2 player in the state and No. 6 SG in the country, per 247 Sports. Last season, he averaged 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, according to Rivals.

The Bears also have Addison Patterson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2020, who is in his first year at Bella Vista.

The team is just 1-3 on the year, but as their stars get acclimated, they’re bound to put together some Ws.

Ball, Chosen 25 player Isaiah Jackson — more on him later — and SPIRE bring the latest test.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Antonio Reeves vs. Shadow Mountain

Antonio Reeves, one of the key pieces to Shadow Mountain’s championship season last year, transferred to Simeon High School (Chicago) over the offseason.

Just four games into this one, he’ll reunite with his old team.

Simeon and Shadow Mountain (Phoenix) will provide the closing act on Saturday night, facing off at 8:30 p.m.

Reeves transferred to Arizona last season as his father got a job in the southwest state, according to the Sun Times. With his father moving back to Chicago, Reeves went along.

He provides a boost to Simeon, a team that went 29-4 last year.

Shadow Mountain is no slouch of a team either. Coached by former NBA star Mike Bibby and led by Arizona State commit Jaelen House, son of former NBA player Eddie House, the team entered the season as the top Arizona team in the Super 25.

Super 25 stars of 2020

The bad news: They won’t play against each other.

The good news: We’ll get five total games to see Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Kyree Walker and Isaiah Jackson hoop.

Mobley is the No. 1 player in the Chosen 25. An active, versatile player, he stuffs the stat sheet next to his brother, Isaiah Mobley, at Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)

Green (San Joaquin Memorial, Fresno, Calif.) is right behind Mobley in the Chosen 25. Sitting at No. 2, the high-flying guard who grew to 6-foot-6 is nearly unstoppable when he breaks into the lane.

Hillcrest Prep Academy (Phoenix) star Walker, at No. 17, showed off his game in Shanghai. He posted a triple-double overseas, and then one-upped himself by scoring 47 points against the grown Chinese players.

Jackson doesn’t get the notoriety of Ball or 7-foot-7 center Robert Bobroczkyi, but he has all the ability to turn the tide of the game with solid shooting and freak athleticism.

De’Vion Harmon vs. Dalen Terry

Like Jackson, Hillcrest Prep point guard Dalen Terry is often overshadowed by a teammate.

But Terry’s impeccable court vision allows him to ball with the best. This season, he’s averaging 19 points, 12.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 steals.

Though the Walker show will be on full display, this is a chance for the nation to see Dalen Terry as well.

Whether he or Walker is guarding De’Vion Harmon in the matchup against Guyer (Denton, Texas) will also be a sight to see.

Harmon is unafraid of contact, always willing to penetrate the paint and drive to the rim. He put up 15.7 points and 5.6 assists last season. The four-star point guard, ranked the No. 4 at his position by 247 Sports, helped lead Guyer to a 38-2 record last year and a spot at No. 13 in the Super 25 to open this season.

That’s not even to mention Michigan commit Jalen Wilson, the No. 10 small forward who very well may draw the assignment of the other Hillcrest Prep player. Terry is listed as a small forward on 247 Sports.

That game will take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Pinnacle vs. Rancho Christian

One of the best matchups of the tournament will feature five-star point guard Nico Mannion, the top player in Arizona, vs. the Mobley brothers.

Mannion’s penchant for the dramatic has led to superb plays in both America and Italy throughout his young career, most recently making a game-winning buzzer-beater released closer to the halfcourt line than the three-point line with two defenders in his face.

Meanwhile, the Mobley brothers are out to show the nation they’re not just the top sibling duo, but the best one-two punch in the nation.

Pinnacle (Phoenix) already defeated a top-10 Super 25 team in Shadow Mountain. Can they do it twice in eight days?