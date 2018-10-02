LaMelo Ball gets ejected from overseas game after slapping opponent in the face

LaMelo Ball and his JBA Team USA squad continued their international tour in Lithuania on Monday against BC Dzukija, but it would be a short night for the 17-year-old Ball brother.

After LaMelo lost the ball out of bounds on the baseline, Dzukija player Mindaugas Susinskas tapped LaMelo on the back of the head. The gesture didn’t appear to be out of ill will, but Ball clearly took offense to it. He immediately responded by slapping Susinskas in the face, which sparked a full-on fight between the two teams.

LaMelo Ball squared up reeeeeaaaallll quick. #ThemHands are ready for the JBA's overseas tour. 👊🏽 (via @redapples) pic.twitter.com/sd9AVFYrrl — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 1, 2018

The officials were eventually able to break up the brawl, and both Ball and Susinskas were ejected.

Dzukija player slapped Lamelo in the face, then Lamelo slapped him back hard and a fight broke loose. Things have calmed down now, coaches and refs are discussing what to do. pic.twitter.com/aKdxChImHc — Ramunas Klimavicius (@ramklim) October 1, 2018

LaMelo had showed improved maturity and shot selection in the early stages of the JBA international tour before this obvious setback. He’s heading into what would have been his senior year in high school.

Dzukija went on to win the game, 124-116.