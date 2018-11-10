LaMelo Ball hoping to play college basketball for 'top school'

While LaMelo Ball’s candidacy to play college basketball may still be a matter of discussion, he is reportedly considering several of the most marquee institutions in the sport should he make that step.

According to WKYC’s Ben Axelrod, Ball said he hoped to play at one of a handful of schools that could be considered the fab five of college hoops.

LaMelo Ball said he hopes to play college basketball at a top school. Mentioned North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan State. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 9, 2018

There is already plenty of hype around Ball’s move to SPIRE Insititute in Geneva, Ohio, including a billboard in Cleveland that brings to mind a certain NBA player who recently left.

The steps Ball takes after his time SPIRE are still very much in question.

As Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Eisenberg tweeted, he believes that Ball’s eligibility as an amateur was jeopardized over the last year-plus.

LaVar jeopardized LaMelo's college eligibility selling his signature shoe, hiring an agent for him and having him play pro ball in Lithuania. Tough to envision the NCAA ever allowing him to play college ball. https://t.co/Y1X8MoE4Ps — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) November 9, 2018

Ball’s new teammates include 7-foot-7 center Robert Bobroczkyi, Class of 2020 five-star recruit Isaiah Jackson, and four-star Michigan State commit Rocket Watts.

Ball’s collegiate prospects might not be completely a pie in the sky notion, at least according to what one coach told Adam Zagoria of the New York Times.

Just had a coach here tells me the Ball family believes LaMelo is still college eligible b/c he didn’t take any money overseas. Coaches wondering who would recruit him though. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 6, 2018

There is that, as it’s unclear if Ball accepted any money himself on the long and winding journey between Chino Hills (Calif.) High School and his time with BC Prienai in Lithuania. He also played with the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association before electing to go back to SPIRE. Axelrod said that the Ball family claims LaMelo’s eligibility is still intact.

Eligibility aside, there is the whole traveling party that comes with a Ball brother being on the team. For now, we know that Ball is looking at life after SPIRE, one that could perhaps include him attending classes in one of the country’s most prominent basketball factories. Or, it could include private workouts for the 2020 NBA Draft.

For now, it’s back to (high) school for Ball.