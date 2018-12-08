Metta World Peace calls SPIRE, LaMelo Ball atmosphere 'amazing'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — LaVar Ball was not the only famous father watching his son play at Hoophall West 2018 in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Friday.

Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, was not going to miss out on a game between his son, Jeron Artest, and LaMelo Ball.

SPIRE Institute (Geneva, Ohio) played against Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) in front of a crowd filled to capacity with standing-only room — and there wasn’t any standing room left.

World Peace, who played in the NBA from 1999-2017, loved the atmosphere.

“I thought the crowd was amazing,” he said after the game. “It’s great. The kids are popular.”

He complimented the stylings of Ball, who finished with 18 points and 10 assists, and Myron Gardner, who had several put-back dunks.

Bella Vista’s Artest, Terry Armstrong and Addison Patterson were unable to stop the fast-paced attack and relentless offensive rebounding of SPIRE, who took the victory.

The game wasn’t particularly close, but that doesn’t mean it was a letdown.

“It was fun watching!” World Peace said with a big smile.