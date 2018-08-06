Land of the Rising Sons: Willie Taggart Jr. one of four FSU coaches' sons ready for football season in Tallahassee

Staying in one spot is a luxury that Willie Taggart Jr. and Raymond Woodie Jr. have not been afforded.

Taggart Jr. is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior quarterback at Florida High and the son of new Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart.

Woodie Jr., is a 6-1, 190-pound senior cornerback at Florida High and the son of FSU’s new linebackers coach Raymond Woodie.

Both moved to town from Oregon, where their fathers were for one year after leaving South Florida.

This is the third school in three years for Taggart Jr., and it’s the fourth in four years for Woodie Jr.

“It was very challenging to be the new kid once more – making new friends, getting accustomed to new tempo of things,” Taggart Jr. said.

“It’s hard because both of us have our father’s names, too. You come in and they already judge you as a book before they read it. They have this mindset about you before they get to know you, so that’s tough.”

Said Woodie Jr.: “I’m kind of used to it now. It was tough going from Florida to Oregon because your family is so far away. But when we found out we were moving back here, I was excited because we were close to family.”

Taggart Jr. has already been indoctrinated into the culture of Florida High. He jumped into the Seminoles’ basketball program halfway through the winter season when his dad was hired by FSU last December.

That wasn’t an easy transition because Taggart overly deferred and passed to others, including fastbreaks when he was out front and facing a clear path to a layup.

“I struggled with that trying to prove to everyone who I was instead of just letting them get to know me and letting it work out,” Taggart said. “I tend to out of character sometimes just to prove them wrong.”

