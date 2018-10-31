Lawsuit against Florida school claims football players were inappropriately touched

A lawsuit against a Florida prep school filed Friday claims players on the football team were inappropriately touched and held down against their will in hazing incidents over a three-month period, according to WFTV9.

The father of a then-16-year-old sued Windermere Preparatory School (Fl.) and two administrators for negligence, saying the program didn’t do enough to supervise the aggressors and prevent the inappropriate activity.

Court documents obtained by WFTV9 included allegations of “unsupervised” members of the team who “flicked” the child in the genitals while in the locker room. The document also states that other players were pinned down by teammates, who would then place their testicles on the victims’ bodies.

A team member also allegedly grabbed the plaintiff’s butt and said “I love you man” and put his hands down the teens’ shorts and cupped his genitals, the court records said.

Additionally, the documents accuse a coach of giving a speech “with a theme of ‘rape and pillage'” and another coach with chanting “rape their mothers” before a game.

The incidents allegedly took place between August and October.

Windermere Prep said it began to investigate when the father involved in the lawsuit first alerted the school to the issues.

“He’s been accepted to four universities, and now he’s in his last year and he’s in limbo now,” William McBride, the plaintiff’s attorney, said to WFTV9.