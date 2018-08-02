Two more families to file $12 million hazing lawsuits against Alabama school

A Mobile, Ala. school which is already the subject of one $12 million hazing lawsuit may soon be connected to two more.

As reported by Mobile Fox affiliate WALA, the parents of Jeremiah Chatman and Gary Trey Shondetts plan to file dual $12 million lawsuits against the Mobile County Board of Education, retired superintendent Martha Peek, retired principal Lewis Copeland, Davidson head football coach Fred Riley, and other coaches at the school in connection with alleged hazing attacks which injured and traumatized their sons.

The lawsuits from Kennesha and Colby Quinnie (Chatman’s parents) and Stacy Terry (Shondetts’ mother) follow on the heels of a $12 million suit filed by the parents of Rodney Kim Jr., who suffered a broken arm when he was beaten by a group of older football players. That attack was caught on videotape, leading to horrified reactions from the general public.

The Quinnies and Stacy Terry both claim their sons were attacked in the same way as Kim Jr., according to WALA.

“Both boys continue to suffer constant pain, mental trauma and symptoms of concussion,” the news release states. “Like Rodney Kim Jr., Trey and Jeremiah, who has been accepted into the United States Marine Corp, suffer extreme PTSD, nightmares, sleepless nights and constant fear.”

Kim Jr. and his family have called for Riley to resign and for Davidson to forfeit its entire 2018 season. It’s unknown if the new lawsuits make similar requests, but they certainly serve to expand the scope of the original suit, casting serious doubt over the immediate and longterm future of the program.