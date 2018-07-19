VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. dishes out NBA-quality assists at USBA Nationals

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. spent recent days at the USBA nationals. The seventh grader (he’ll be in eighth grade at the start of the school year) and his North Coast Blue Chips squad cruised through a series of wins, eventually setting the stage for a series of pretty absurd assists from a kid who has yet to step foot on a high school campus.

Bronny’s 7th grade team just put on a SHOW at nationals 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Y386cJTmm2 — Overtime (@overtime) July 18, 2018

The video above showcases LeBron James Jr. going straight Magic Johnson, hitting his teammates with underhanded shovel passes, one-handed cross-court baseball passes and, for good measure, drilling plenty of open shots.

Bronny also apparently added in a little bit of flair, coming even closer to dunking in the warm up line, as you can see below.

Bronny James almost got his BOUNCE UP 🤭 pic.twitter.com/hzxyWfsTQG — Overtime (@overtime) July 18, 2018

This is all very impressive, and exciting for those in the L.A. area obsessed with youth basketball. If you aren’t? Don’t worry, you won’t have to wait too long until seeing Bronny on a college or NBA court.

The talent is there, with a little bit of size and experience, there isn’t much doubt he’ll follow in Dad’s footsteps, at least as far as he can take them.