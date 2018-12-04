LeBron was in the crowd as Bronny James threw down his first in-game dunk

USA Today Sports

Monday was a huge day for LeBron James’ son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

The 14-year-old Bronny made the move to Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif., as his dad joined the Lakers. Monday was his first game with his new school, and he got his Crossroads career started with a bang – wearing his dad’s No. 23.

While Bronny has dunked in warmups (and even in jeans at Staples Center), he hadn’t thrown down a dunk in an actual game. That changed on Monday, and LeBron was there to see it happen.

In the second half of Crossroads’ win against Culver City Middle School, Bronny went strong to the rim off a steal and threw down a one-handed dunk.

He scored 27 points in the middle school debut. The full highlights are here:

