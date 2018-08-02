Even LeBron James liked this shifty 6-year-old football player named Blaze

How do you know you’ve made it on social media? When you don’t just receive a like from LeBron James on a post, you receive a legitimate comment from the King himself.

Meet Blaze. He’s 6 years old, and by dint of that qualifier, he’s already accomplished more than you.

On Wednesday, Blaze (or more likely, his father) posted the following video on Instagram. Within hours it was everywhere, including with our social media partners at Overtime:

THIS 6 YEAR OLD SHIFTY 😨 (via blaze_813/IG) pic.twitter.com/4k08N8UKHM — Overtime (@overtime) August 1, 2018

And, sure enough, within hours of its emergence, LeBron James had viewed and digested the clip, offering the following salvo of encouragement:

Not only is LeBon James commenting on young Blaze’s highlight (via a House of Highlights post), he’s using expressive emojis. 👀 indeed!

There are plenty of reasons to be concerned about Blaze’s development. It’s questionable whether anyone should train as hard as he does as young as he is. After all, his abs would make The Situation (Mike Sorrentino, to his parents and the Google-prone) jealous. And he’s six.

Speed Training @key_performance_training 💪🏾🙌🏾 A post shared by Blaze The Great (@blaze_813) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT

Still, that can’t diminish his physical ability and the way he is showcasing all his skill while still awaiting the introduction of multiplication tables in school.