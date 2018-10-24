LeBron James, Jim Boeheim exchange barbs about Darius Bazley

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim exchanged tweets Wednesday regarding Darius Bazley and the unusual situation the NBA-hopeful is in.

The 2018 five-star recruit had committed to Syracuse before changing his mind in favor of entering the G League.

Then, last week, Bazley decided he would not enter the G League after all. Instead, he plans to spend the year training ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft.

He agreed to a deal with New Balance worth a guaranteed $1 million that can reach up to $14 million with incentives, according to the New York Times.

On Wednesday, Boeheim poked fun of the relationship between James and his agent, Rich Paul, who also represents Bazley.

Jim Boeheim on former Syracuse signee Darius Bazley getting guaranteed $1 million deal with New Balance: “LeBron did a nice job helping his client. It is LeBron’s client, right?” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 24, 2018

According to Syracuse.com, Boeheim laughed as he made the statement.

James quote-tweeted Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman’s tweet.

OH THEY BIG MAD!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DP2bGAeWq8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 24, 2018

Boeheim responded to him over Twitter less than 30 minutes later.

Not me! I’m happy for him! I wish him the best. — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) October 24, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers wing Ben Simmons got in on it too.

Big mad for sure 😂😂 — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) October 24, 2018

Since Brazley announced he would not play at Syracuse in April and instead go the G Leauge route, Boeheim has been generally polite, though critical of the decision.

“I wish him well,” Boeheim said to ESPN in April, according to Syracuse.com. “I hope he does great. But I don’t think it’s the way it will be. I think it will be proven it’s not the way to get to the NBA.”