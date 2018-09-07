LeBron James Jr. and Bryce James both wore soccer jerseys to first day of school

Picture this: You’re LeBron James Jr.

Your father is the most famous basketball player on the planet, arguably the most famous athlete, full stop. You’re attending your first day at a new school, with your little brother. Your parents let you pick out your own outfit. What’s your choice?

Well, if you were Bronny, you’d be decked out in a Barcelona soccer jersey. And your brother would be sporting a soccer kit, too.

Here were the young male members of the James Gang on Thursday, when they started at Crossroads School in suburban L.A.:

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL. 🎒 pic.twitter.com/USpgU43nic — Bronny James Jr. (@BronnyJamesJr) September 6, 2018

There are a couple intriguing things to note about this photo: 1) Bronny isn’t just wearing a Barcelona kit, he’s wearing a Barcelona kit from the 2015-16 season. That means he’s at least a fairly legitimate fan (there’s no way he would have randomly chosen to purchase a three-year outdated away kit now); 2) Bryce Maximus is sporting a LAFC jersey, which both supports his new local club and also shows that the James sons are allowed to make their own fashion decisions regardless of their father’s sponsorships; LAFC and all MLS all sport Adidas jerseys, not Nikes.

Also, if there was any question just how pervasive soccer has become in pop culture, the James sons attire confirms it. Want to be cool? Go get yourself some soccer gear, stat.