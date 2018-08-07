LeBron James Jr. confirms he will attend Crossroads School on Twitter

And that makes it official.

A day after rumors circulated that LeBron James Jr. would attend Crossroads School in Santa Monica, the eighth grader to be confirmed the move himself, tweeting out an image of himself wearing a number zero Crossroads basketball jersey.

The image, which was created by Slam Magazine, was among many that circulated on social media as news broke here and elsewhere that Bronny and his family had made their decision about where in Southern California he would attend middle school and, presumably, high school.

Attending Crossroads will bring with it a ready-made future with a fellow celebrity basketball scion; Shaquille O’Neal’s second son, Shaqir O’Neal, will be a sophomore at the school this fall. Shaq’s eldest son, Shareef O’Neal, graduated from Crossroads this spring and is slated to play for UCLA.

RELATED: LeBron James Jr. coverage

Despite all the hype about James Jr.’s high school basketball future, that will have to wait for at least another year. Unlike some states, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not allow middle school student athletes to compete for varsity high school teams.

James Jr. is coming off a potentially transformational summer. While he has always been seen as a prodigious talent, the son of the planet’s consensus top basketball player led the North Coast Blue Chips to a youth basketball national title. While James Jr. was surrounded by other talented players on the Blue Chips roster, he was effectively the straw that stirred a very potent drink.

He’ll get the chance to do that again at Crossroads. If he succeeds, there’s little question that all the recruiting attention, from both the NCAA and NBA, will follow.