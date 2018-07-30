USA Today Sports

LeBron James Jr. (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

Boys Basketball

LeBron James Jr. throws down dunk, goes off in big win

He’s drawn Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Ty Lue and Migos star Quavo, and his father LeBron James, of course. Now he’s finally finishing what he’s been trying for at the rim.

LeBron James Jr. successfully threw down the first dunk of his basketball career in a warmup line during the North Coast Blue Chips’ weekend action in Las Vegas. Then he went out and dominated another championship matchup.

Here’s the dunk in question, which received just as much celebration as one might imagine possible for a pregame layup line:

And here’s the full highlights that followed, complete with a tidy little Quavo cameo:

The win finished off a wild week in the newscycle for Bronny, who ended up in national headlines day-after-day.

LeBron James Jr. throws down dunk, goes off in big win
