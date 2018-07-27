LeBron and Dwyane Wade court-hopped to see LeBron James Jr., Zaire Wade notch wins

One little game cancellation can’t keep LeBron James away from his son’s tournament, and it apparently can’t deter Dwyane Wade, either.

A day after the James family was escorted out of a high school gym for their own safety, LeBron James Sr. was back watching LeBron James Jr. and the North Coast Blue Chips at the Made Hoops tournament. And a day after taking in an earlier game with Chris Paul, LeBron was back in action, tagging another banana boat buddy to watch LeBron Jr. get to work.

LeBron and D Wade pulled up to Bronny’s game 👀 pic.twitter.com/pFZsmzEqFD — Overtime (@overtime) July 26, 2018

The elder James and Dwyane Wade watched James Jr. star as the Blue Chips took away a tight victory thanks in part to Bronny James’ deft ball handling and this Kevin Love-esque court-length pass:

Bronny James looking like LeBron with the TOUCHDOWN PASS 🏆 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/MDjOM7RAAS — Overtime (@overtime) July 26, 2018

When he wasn’t sending in a pass over the defense, he was splitting it himself, sending defenders sliding en route to the hoop:

As it turns out, Wade may have been there as an act of quid pro quo, because no sooner than Bronny’s game wrapped did the James gang switch courts and focus to Zaire Wade, Dwyane’s son.

Zaire was competing for Each 1 Teach 1, arguably the best travel basketball program in the country. Right on cue, E1T1 became embroiled in a tight game that required all of Zaire’s big shots and a little luck at the buzzer to bull out.

First off, here was LeBron and Dwyane Wade arriving on the scene, with Bronny in tow:

LeBron and Bronny are in the house to watch ZAIRE WADE ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/meqo03pUxv — Overtime (@overtime) July 27, 2018

Here was Zaire Wade’s first big clutch moment in the game:

And here was another:

As big as both those moments were, they all set the stage for this E1T1 buzzer beater by Scott Barnes.

One day, two big games, two big wins for two sons of the NBA’s chosen ones. All under the watchful eye of two proud papas, who were all too happy to get into the fan spirit.