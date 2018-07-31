Bless this middle schooler who hit a shot and celebrated in LeBron's face

There are very few people who have the courage to publicly embarrass LeBron James. Apparently one of LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.’s AAU opponents is among the small elite cadre.

We don’t know who this is, but we know that he A) took a big shot against the North Coast Blue Chips, B) clearly planned on taking a big shot at the Chips, because he had an audacious celebration already planned, C) nailed the shot in question, and D) “shot the arrow” at LeBron. LeBron James Sr.

THIS KID JUST WENT AT LEBRON 😳 pic.twitter.com/kXZ0zbj9AA — Overtime (@overtime) July 29, 2018

Here’s another look at the shot and celebration that stunned onlookers across AAU-land:

Kid SHOT the arrow at LEBRON 😂😂😂 You know this was pre-planned since last night @BigFootHoops pic.twitter.com/A454UEqIMq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 29, 2018

That is a truly audacious move. The odds are astronomically against this youngster every playing in the NBA. They’re even longer against him being an All-Star, yet along a perennial star like LeBron.

That’s ok. In the end he’ll always have his one shot and celebration.