Why LeBron James regrets giving his son his name

After multiple NBA titles, MVP honors and consistent mentions in any educated conversation about who basketball’s greatest player of all time is, it’s hard to imagine that LeBron James has regrets, direct or indirect, when it comes to the hardwood.

But in a recent interview, James revealed that he regrets naming his son LeBron James Jr. because of the pressure packed scenario it will inevitably present for him.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name,” James said in the first episode of his new HBO TV series “The Shop,” which will air in August.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name.” – @KingJames This and more real, unfiltered conversation with @OBJ_3, @mavcarter, and more in UNINTERRUPTED’s unscripted series THE SHOP. First episode dropping 8/28, exclusively on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/zIoxEgBnJn — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 26, 2018

The bright side is that the pressure hasn’t seemed to affect LeBron Jr., or Bronny as he’s more commonly referred to, dominating the competition last week in Las Vegas with his North Coast Blue Chop AAU team in front of his dad as well as hip hop stars like Quavo and other NBA stars like Chris Paul.

It certainly lightens the mood when your superstar dad joins the pregame layup lines and throws down Sportscenter Top 10-worthy dunks.

Still, expect the lofty expectations to ascend over the next few years as Bronny, a rising eighth grader, begins to play in high school.

No official word yet on where that high school will be after James recently signed a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the most popular buzz is centered around Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), the school of choice for the children of Los Angeles based A-List celebs.

