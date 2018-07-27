LeBron James regrets naming oldest son LeBron James Jr.

LeBron James Jr. has benefitted plenty from his famous father, but the elder LeBron acknowledges that he didn’t help his son out in one critical way.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name,” James says on the HBO debut of “The Shop,” which is set to launch in late August. “When I was younger, I didn’t have a dad, so my whole thing was when I have a kid, not only is he gonna be a junior, I’m gonna do everything that this man didn’t do. They’re gonna experience things that I didn’t experience.”

That includes access to a rather lavish lifestyle on the one hand and the recognition that paparazzi is never far away on the other. It’s the only life that LeBron Jr. — known as “Bronny” — has ever known.

Of course, LeBron James Jr. has also benefitted from some of the genetic physical gifts that he inherited from his more famous father. Like LeBron Sr., Bronny has truly gifted court vision and ball handling skills that belie his age. He has not grown into his body yet, but if he adds more of his father’s height in the years ahead many believe him to be a bona fide NBA prospect.

Clearly the good outweighs the bad, as Shareef O’Neal, Shaq’s son, has grown to learn on his way to UCLA. O’Neal posted an Instagram missive to LeBron Jr. on Thursday, calling him, “one kid I can relate to”:

While both LeBron Jr. and Shareef have a significant platform to build from, the elder LeBron insists that his goal is just to provide an opportunity for Bronny to excel on his own, at whatever he chooses to pursue.

“The only thing I can do is give them the blueprint, and it’s up to them to take their own course whenever that time comes,” James told the HBO show.