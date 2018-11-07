Videos show apparent hazing at Tennessee high school

DISCLAIMER: Video contains graphic content.

Jackson-Madison County Schools administration is investigating a couple of videos showing an apparent hazing at Liberty Tech High School (Jackson, Tenn.).

One video, which appears to be in a football locker room in Liberty’s field house, shows one student whipping another student with a belt. The other video shows the belt being used as a leash as the other student is then led around the locker room and outside the field house like a pet.

“The Jackson-Madison County School System is aware of cellphone video of alleged hazing inside the field house at Liberty Technology Magnet High School,” a statement from the school district said. “JMCSS has a strict policy against hazing and all mistreatment of students and staff.

“Staff is also required to promptly act in these incidents as the district strives to create a safe, civil and supportive learning environment.”

The statement said an internal investigation is going on and the school resource officers, who are officers with Madison County Sheriff’s Department, are also aware.

“We are disappointed and angered by the behavior seen in the video,” the statement said. “The acts are in clear violation of the expectations we have for all of our students.

