WATCH: Arkansas quarterback Justice Hill hurdles defender, scores TD

Sometimes, you can’t gain the edge on a tackler.

When that time comes, you just have to get over it.

That’s exactly what Justice Hill did.

The Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) quarterback hurdled the would-be tackler as a blocker knocked over a second defender, allowing Hill to break free and get a touchdown

Warriors defeat Greenbrier 63-26 in Round 1 of the Playoffs. Oh, and @_justicehill levitated over a defender for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/yu3CLEk1yB — Johnathan Stone (@CoachStone_) November 10, 2018

Not only did he glide over the defender, he avoided another tackle downfield. Then, at the goal line, he wouldn’t be stopped, as he dragged another opponent into the end zone.

Hill is a three-star point guard committed to play basketball at Arkansas, but this type of athleticism has helped him gain interest from football programs.

In addition to Arkansas, he has football offers from Auburn, Memphis and Howard, according to Whole Hog Sports.

Even the Arkansas football coach has shown interest, as Whole Hog Sports wrote that Chad Morris said Hill is “welcome” to play football.

It’s obvious why.