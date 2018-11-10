USA Today Sports

WATCH: Arkansas quarterback Justice Hill hurdles defender, scores TD

WATCH: Arkansas quarterback Justice Hill hurdles defender, scores TD

Football

WATCH: Arkansas quarterback Justice Hill hurdles defender, scores TD

Sometimes, you can’t gain the edge on a tackler.

When that time comes, you just have to get over it.

That’s exactly what Justice Hill did.

The Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) quarterback hurdled the would-be tackler as a blocker knocked over a second defender, allowing Hill to break free and get a touchdown

Not only did he glide over the defender, he avoided another tackle downfield. Then, at the goal line, he wouldn’t be stopped, as he dragged another opponent into the end zone.

Hill is a three-star point guard committed to play basketball at Arkansas, but this type of athleticism has helped him gain interest from football programs.

In addition to Arkansas, he has football offers from Auburn, Memphis and Howard, according to Whole Hog Sports.

Even the Arkansas football coach has shown interest, as Whole Hog Sports wrote that Chad Morris said Hill is “welcome” to play football.

It’s obvious why.

, , , , , Football, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/little-rock-christian-academy-justice-hill-hurdles-defender
WATCH: Arkansas quarterback Justice Hill hurdles defender, scores TD
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.