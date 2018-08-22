USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Logan Brown, East Kentwood

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

Football

Logan Brown

School: East Kentwood (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 285
College: Wisconsin

At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Brown is an intimidating presence, with the footwork and strength that allow him to dominate.

