Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Logan Brown, East Kentwood

Logan Brown
School: East Kentwood (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 285
College: Wisconsin
At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Brown is an intimidating presence, with the footwork and strength that allow him to dominate.
School: East Kentwood (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 285
College: Wisconsin
At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Brown is an intimidating presence, with the footwork and strength that allow him to dominate.
Check out the inaugural Chosen 25 Football Recruiting Rankings
Like any kid playing baseball, all Big Al wants to do is hit dingers.
The next sanctioned high school sport in Arizona could be eSports.