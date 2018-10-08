Longtime Georgia cheerleading coach resigns after unauthorized trip

A high school cheerleading coach in Georgia has resigned after she took her team on an unauthorized trip to a road football game.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Marietta High School cheerleading coach Teisha Fooster resigned from her position after she admitted to taking the school’s cheerleading squad to a road game in Washington, D.C. despite the school board not granting permission for her to do so.

While Fooster did not receive formal permission to make the trip, it’s worth noting that the entire expense of the trip was fundraised by the cheerleading squad itself.

Meanwhile, it didn’t take long for many of Fooster’s now-former charges to come to her defense, signing a petition demanding that she be reinstated.

“We would be so hurt if we lost an amazing and influential mentor such as Ms. Fooster, and we won’t allow it,” the petition read. “She simply can not be replaced.”