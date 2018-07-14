Longtime volleyball coach suspected of sexual relationship with student

A long-time Tulare teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a student, according to police.

The alleged relationship between the teacher and the student lasted more than three years, Lt. Jarod Boatman said.

Angela Webb, 50, a PE teacher at Tulare Union High School, was arrested at her home in Tulare on Friday.

The alleged victim was a student at Tulare Western, police said.

“The identity, gender, and age of the victim will not be released due to the sensitive nature of the investigation,” Boatman stated.

Police were informed of the relationship on June 20. Investigators interviewed the victim who police said confirmed the allegations.

A search warrant was issued at Webb’s home Friday morning. After being interrogated by detectives, Webb was arrested and booked into Tulare County Pretrial facility.

Tulare Joint Union High School District officials released a statement regarding the arrest on Friday afternoon.

“The district takes the allegations against Mrs. Webb very seriously and is continuing to work with Tulare Police Department as they investigate this matter. While the district understands the need and desire for more information, there are specific laws that govern school districts which prohibit the district from sharing details of an ongoing personnel investigation.”

Webb has been placed on a leave of absence until the investigation concludes, district officials said.

She has been employed by the district since August 1992. Prior to teaching at Tulare Union, Webb was a PE teacher and volleyball coach at Tulare Western.

Webb held a 93-57-0 record during her five years as a volleyball coach with Tulare Union, according to MaxPreps.

District officials said all staff receives regular training on the importance of maintaining “appropriate relationships with students.”

