Lost N.M. hunter found, saved by cross country runners

Officials claim a New Mexico hunter who became lost in the wilderness has a high school cross country team to thank for his safety.

As reported by Albuquerque CBS and Fox affiliate KQRE, 65-year-old Ronnie Duran was lost in the woods after he got lost while hunting near the La Paloma Trail. He was gone for two days when the cross country team from Cuba (N.M.) High School discovered him while out on a training run in Vallecitos.

“I was almost finished running and I was making a turn and I see him right there and I was wondering who it was because no one’s up there,” Cuba cross country runner Osiris Putnam told KQRE, noting that the hunter asked for help. “We were like, yeah, we can help you.”

The team abandoned the rest of its training run to walk Duran back to their coach, Mary Lou Gooris.

According to officials, that surprise intervention may have been nothing short of life saving.

“The odds were very much against him,” Cuba Fire Chief Rick Romero told KQRE. “For somebody to even walk through it with the amount of downed trees, it’s almost impossible.”

The optimal word there, of course, is “almost.” Duran is now back home safely following his brush with danger and lucky encounter with a local cross country squad.