Louisiana 4-star CB Devin Bush commits to Arkansas over LSU

On Saturday, LSU pounded Arkansas on the field, in the most deceptively lopsided 24-17 victory in recent memory. They did suffer a loss off the field, though.

Four-star Edna Karr High School (New Orleans) defensive back Devin Bush picked the Razorbacks ahead of his home state Tigers and a host of other programs. He officially made his decision Saturday, then announced it Sunday after taking his official visit to Arkansas for the LSU game.

“The academic school of business, I heard that’s one of the top things in the program,” Bush told 247Sports. “When I go to college, I’ll be studying finance and business. I want to be a businessman in my future.”

And, anyone who thinks face time with coaches isn’t important might want to heed one of Bush’s big takeaways from his weekend in Fayetteville.

“The best part was chilling with (Arkansas defensive backs) Coach (Mark) Smith all day, even on a game day,” Bush said. “He had a game to play that night, but I saw his face for most of the day and most of my visit. That was a big thing for me. “He has a positive vibe and it seems like he has a winning attitude. That’ll be good going through my 3-4 years at any university, a coach with a positive attitude, that’s a good coach.”

That all sounds like a student athlete who has made a firm decision. And that should be music to the ears of Arkansas fans everywhere.