Louisville boosts recruiting class with commitment of Aidan Igiehon

Moments after stepping up to the podium at the University of Louisville men’s basketball tipoff luncheon Friday, head coach Chris Mack pulled out his cell phone.

“I’m telling you, technology, social media, this stuff’s crazy,” he said to the crowd. “I’ve got to tweet this out. Some people waiting on it.”

The coach then narrated out loud as he typed out a message Cards fans have come to expect accompanying big news: “‘Uh oh … L’s up!'”

Mack made another huge recruiting splash Friday afternoon with a commitment from four-star big man Aidan Igiehon, one of the top post players in the 2019 class.

Igiehon, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Ireland by way of New York, announced his pledge during a ceremony at Lawrence Woodmere Academy (Woodmere, N.Y.), minutes before Mack took the stage and as guests at the tipoff luncheon were still munching on their steak entrees.

“Coach Mack is just a winning guy,” Igiehon told the Courier Journal on Friday. “I think he turned a mediocre program at Xavier into a top-10 program in the country. If he can do that at Xavier, just imagine what he can do at Louisville.”

Mack wrapped up his first full recruiting cycle at Louisville with a six-member class including five four-star players: Igiehon, lead guard Josh Nickelberry, combo forward Jaelyn Withers, wing Samuell Williamson and combo guard David Johnson. Three-star combo forward Quinn Slazinski intends to redshirt the 2019-2020 season.

The big man averaged 16.7 points per game as a junior last season at New York’s Woodmere Academy. He starred this summer on the Under Armour AAU circuit for Team Rio, coached by former Rutgers coach Mike Rice.

