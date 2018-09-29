Louisville RB commit likely out for season with torn labrum

Having already lost its starting quarterback before the season started, the Manual High School (Ky.) football program suffered another major injury this week.

The Crimsons got the news Tuesday that senior running back Aidan Robbins, a University of Louisville commit, had suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Robbins said he injured the shoulder Sept. 14 in the second quarter of the Crimsons’ 21-20 overtime victory at Ballard. He re-entered that game and scored the game-winning touchdown on what likely will be his last carry for the Crimsons (4-2).

“More than likely, I’m done” for the season, Robbins said Friday after Manual’s 14-10 loss to visiting Butler.

Manual lost junior quarterback Zach Recktenwald for the season to a back injury suffered in the preseason. After the Crimsons were shut out in their opener at Central, coach Scott Carmony’s team reeled off four straight victories before Friday’s loss.

The Crimsons rested Robbins in their previous game, a 50-0 win last Friday against Seneca, in hopes of having his shoulder heal on its own.

Tests showed the shoulder was not improving.

“It comes in waves for us,” Carmony said. “Just when we kind of got to figuring out life without Zach, our big 6-2, 210-pound running back – who just happens to be going to U of L – goes down. You don’t replace those guys.”

Robbins said he’s not sure whether he’ll need surgery or continue with therapy. He said the injury will not derail his plans to enroll early at U of L and participate in spring practices.

“It’s very disappointing,” he said. “You never know when your last play will be. Luckily, my last play was a game-winning touchdown.”

Read more from the Courier Journal here.