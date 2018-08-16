Louisville football lands commitment from wide receiver Stanley King

Louisville added its first wide receiver to the 2019 recruiting class Wednesday when Stanley King announced his commitment with a video on Twitter.

King, a native of Camden, New Jersey, would be Louisville’s first recruit from the Garden State since 2010, according to 247sports.com. That site lists him as a three-star prospect.

He also had reported offers from Virginia, Boston College and NC State, among others.

According to nj.com, King caught 26 passes for 412 yards and seven touchdowns last season, helping Woodrow Wilson High School to the South Jersey title game.

With 11 prospects — 10 three-star, one four-star — Louisville’s 2019 class now ranks 54th in 247sports.com‘s composite rankings.

