USA Today Sports

Louisville juggernaut Trinity is 0-5 for the first time in 55 years

Sam Upshaw Jr., Louisville Courier Journal

Louisville juggernaut Trinity is 0-5 for the first time in 55 years

Football

Louisville juggernaut Trinity is 0-5 for the first time in 55 years

For just the third time in its history – and first since 1963 – the Trinity High School football team is 0-5.

Payton Thorne, a Western Michigan University commit, completed 22 of 34 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns to lead Naperville (Ill.) Central to a 38-20 victory over the host Shamrocks on Friday.

Trinity, the two-time defending Class 6-A state champion, also started 0-5 in 1960 and 1963. The 1960 squad finished 3-6, and the 1963 team went 0-10.

Danny Hughes carried 25 times for 139 yards and a touchdown for Naperville Central (2-2), which led 31-0 early in the fourth quarter and rolled up 492 yards of offense (297 passing, 195 rushing).

Trinity committed six turnovers, including five interceptions from the three quarterbacks who played – sophomore Bradley West, junior Seth Jutz and senior Jake McKean.

Read the rest of the story in the Louisville Courier-Journal

, , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2NOOAjq
Louisville juggernaut Trinity is 0-5 for the first time in 55 years
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.