Louisville juggernaut Trinity is 0-5 for the first time in 55 years

For just the third time in its history – and first since 1963 – the Trinity High School football team is 0-5.

Payton Thorne, a Western Michigan University commit, completed 22 of 34 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns to lead Naperville (Ill.) Central to a 38-20 victory over the host Shamrocks on Friday.

Trinity, the two-time defending Class 6-A state champion, also started 0-5 in 1960 and 1963. The 1960 squad finished 3-6, and the 1963 team went 0-10.

Danny Hughes carried 25 times for 139 yards and a touchdown for Naperville Central (2-2), which led 31-0 early in the fourth quarter and rolled up 492 yards of offense (297 passing, 195 rushing).

Trinity committed six turnovers, including five interceptions from the three quarterbacks who played – sophomore Bradley West, junior Seth Jutz and senior Jake McKean.

