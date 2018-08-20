Louisville Trinity basketball star David Johnson announces his final three

Trinity High School basketball star and former Louisville commit David Johnson is nearing a college decision.

The 6-foot-5 guard, an all-state selection this past season, announced via a post on his Twitter account Saturday evening that he has cut his list of potential colleges to three. Louisville made the cut, along with Georgia and Xavier.

It’s the latest step in Johnson’s recruiting saga, which included a commitment to Louisville last fall. He backed off that pledge in the days after news of theFBI’s investigation into college basketball recruiting broke.

My final 3 schools ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2bm4zWfLn3 — David johnson ひ (@_daveordavid_) August 18, 2018

But Johnson has remained on Louisville’s radar. Interim coach David Padgett and his staff continued recruiting Johnson, who has visited Louisville’s campus several times.

Chris Mack, who recruited Johnson while he was at Xavier, carried that recruitment over when he arrived at Louisville. The Cards monitored Johnson through the spring and summer as he played on the Adidas AAU travel circuit.

Read the rest of the story in the Louisville Courier-Journal