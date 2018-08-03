Low numbers force Kentucky school to cut football for first time in 30 years

It may not be Alabama or Texas, but Kentucky is still in the heart of football country in the South. That’s what makes the drastic move by Trimble County all the more difficult to accept.
On Thursday, Trimble County officially canceled its football season for the first time since the 1980s. The lull in student interest dropped the program’s numbers as low as nine in early summer practices, leaving the program hopelessly short of the minimum needed for a shot at a healthy season.
“I hate it that we’re not having a season,” Trimble County football coach Mike Isley told Louisville Fox affiliate WDRB. “We were going from nine (players) to 13 back down to 9.
“I had to deliver the news to the kids and parents yesterday, and it was hard.”
For Isley and Trimble County, the hope is that the loss of football will be a one-year phenomenon. There’s hope for that, but hardly confidence.
The decline in football participation is likely driven by the combined factors of declining school attendance and an increased number of students in the temporary work force, according to Trimble County Superintendent Steve Miracle.
For his part, Miracle said the district’s decision to call off the season could be reversed, but only if they saw a surge of interest almost immediately.
“We hope it’s a one year thing,” Miracle said. “We’d love it if it was a one week thing.”