Low numbers force Kentucky school to cut football for first time in 30 years

It may not be Alabama or Texas, but Kentucky is still in the heart of football country in the South. That’s what makes the drastic move by Trimble County all the more difficult to accept.

On Thursday, Trimble County officially canceled its football season for the first time since the 1980s. The lull in student interest dropped the program’s numbers as low as nine in early summer practices, leaving the program hopelessly short of the minimum needed for a shot at a healthy season.

“I hate it that we’re not having a season,” Trimble County football coach Mike Isley told Louisville Fox affiliate WDRB. “We were going from nine (players) to 13 back down to 9.