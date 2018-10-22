LSU commit Cade York celebrates UA All-America Game Selection

Prosper (Texas) high school kicker Cade York received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-1, 190-pound kicker is the 2nd-ranked player at his position in the country, according to ESPN.

York committed to LSU in late April, which currently ranks No. 8, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.