LSU commit Donte' Starks excited for Under Armour All-America Game

John Ehret High School (Marrero, La.) linebacker Donte’ Starks received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“This is exciting,” Starks said Thursday. “It means a lot. I’ve been watching this game since I was small, so it means a great deal to me.”

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-1, 208-pound outside linebacker, Starks is the 12th-ranked player at his position and 135th-ranked player overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Starks committed to LSU in July, choosing to remain in-state after receiving over 20 FBS scholarship offers. Starks is still sorting out when he plans to make his official visit to LSU, and also said he plans to visit Georgia and Arkansas.



Baton Rouge has always been a spot he had in mind.

“It’s the home team, growing up in Louisiana,” Starks said. “That’s all I knew, from when I was small and running around in my diapers.”

The Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class currently ranks No. 8 in the country, according to ESPN.

Starks is excited for the chance to showcase his talent on a national stage while building himself as a player.

“I look forward to learning new stuff, new techniques, and building relationships with people,” he said.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.