LSU commit Maurice Hampton Jr. looks forward to facing top talent in Under Armour All America Game

Maurice Hampton Jr. was presented his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour made its stop at Memphis University School.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Hampton, the 14th-best cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, was surrounded by family and friends.

“The ceremony was great,” Hampton said. “Most of my family made it and my coaches who coached me when I was younger made it, and my teammates were there to support me. It was a good feeling.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

An LSU baseball and football commit, Hampton said he plans to take all five of his official visits and will likely not sign until February. Before then, however, he’ll have his chance to see how he measures up against top competition in Orlando.

“It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to,” Hampton said. “In your high school season, you probably get to play against one or two guys that are on the same level as you. But everyone on the field is going to be D1 talent, so I’m looking forward to seeing how I stack up with the top guys.”