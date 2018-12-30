LSU defensive coordinator calls Derek Stingley Jr. 'the best' CB at Fiesta Bowl practice

With all the injuries to its cornerbacks, LSU sure could use a player like Derek Stingley Jr. early.

Stingley practiced with LSU prior to the Fiesta Bowl, which makes him ineligible for the All-American Bowl game. But it was a tradeoff: He made a powerful impression on the Tigers coaching staff.

“He looked like he was the best guy we got,” defensive coordinator Dave Aranda said during a Fiesta Bowl media appearance, according to WAFB reporter Jacques Doucet.

“The practices that he played in, he had like three picks or something like that.”

Stingley, a five-star CB from Dunham School (Baton Rouge, La.), is the No. 6 player in the Chosen 25.

LSU is heading into the Fiesta Bowl without its top three receivers.

Greedy Williams, a potential top-five pick in the NFL draft, will be sitting out to avoid any potential injury prior to the draft, according to NOLA.

Kristian Fulton’s ankle injury will prevent him from playing, NOLA also reported, and Kelvin Joseph is suspended for violating team rules.

Is Stingley available for the matchup against UCF?

“That would be a great Christmas gift right there,” Aranda said with a laugh.

Instead, the Tigers just get an early look at the player who has the potential to replace Williams.

Stingley skipped out on the bowl to do get started early.

“That says everything about him,” Aranda said. “It’s way early for him but the future’s very bright.”