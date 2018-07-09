VIDEO: It took Mac McClung just two games to drop 39 points in D.C.'s Kenner League

Mac McClung is headed to Georgetown, and he’s already in D.C., taking part in the Nike’s the Kenner League, a pro-am competition modeled off the Drew League in L.A. He’s playing for a Georgetown affiliated squad alongside fellow Hoyas point guard recruit James Akinjo, and so far McClung is taking no prisoners.

Case in point: His 39-point explosion in his second contest in McDonogh Arena, Georgetown’s on-campus home facility. If you think McClung’s 39 points were the shy and retiring type, well, just take a quick look at the highlights below:

Yes, that’s Mac McClung going over, around and through (and over again, for good measure) competition that is of a significantly higher standard than he was criticized for taking on near the border of Virginia and Tennessee.

In other words, if you were somehow still waiting for Mac McClung’s coming out party, even after the BallisLife All-American performance and showing out at the Iverson Classic, now you’ve got it. Even against top-level competition, McClung still penetrates the lane with ferocity and fearlessness, and he usually comes out on top. If that continues once Big East play gets started, it may turn out that we really were watching a breakout star all along.